Senate could consider surveillance reforms if extension fails: McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that if the Senate does not back his plan to extend the existing government surveillance program, he would allow a vote on legislation narrowing U.S. spy agencies’ data collection powers.

The U.S. House of Representatives already passed legislation that would limit agencies’ ability to collect Americans’ electronic data and business records. McConnell has said he prefers to extend the existing program instead.