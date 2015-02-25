FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arrest of alleged Islamic State backers highlight need for Homeland Security funding: NYPD
#U.S.
February 25, 2015

Arrest of alleged Islamic State backers highlight need for Homeland Security funding: NYPD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The arrest of three New York residents charged with conspiring to provide material support to Islamic State points to the need for Congress to fund the Department of Homeland Security, officials from the New York Police Department told a news conference on Wednesday.

The U.S. Senate voted on Wednesday to clear a path for immigration restrictions to be stripped from a Department of Homeland Security funding bill, a key step toward averting a partial shutdown of the agency within days.

Reporting by Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

