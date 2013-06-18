FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI official says NSA programs helped foil NYSE bombing plot
June 18, 2013 / 3:09 PM / 4 years ago

FBI official says NSA programs helped foil NYSE bombing plot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A flag hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York in this file photo taken September 22, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government’s surveillance of telephone and Internet communications foiled plots including one to bomb the New York Stock Exchange, Sean Joyce, the deputy FBI director, said on Tuesday.

While monitoring a known extremist in Yemen, intelligence agents “were able to detect a nascent plot to bomb the New York Stock Exchange,” he said in testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence committee during a hearing on National Security Agency data gathering programs.

U.S. officials said the programs have helped to foil more than 50 potential terrorist plots around the world.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
