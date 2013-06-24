FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says following legal channels on Snowden case
#Politics
June 24, 2013 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

Obama says following legal channels on Snowden case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Journalists show an iPad with the picture of Edward Snowden, former contractor for the U.S. National Security Agency, to passengers of a flight from Hong Kong trying to find out if Snowden was aboard the plane, in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday that his government is following all legal channels in the case of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden charged with disclosing secret U.S. surveillance programs, and said he is working with other countries to ensure the rule of law is observed.

Obama made his comments to reporters in answer to a question about whether he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure him not to let Snowden leave Russia for another country.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank

