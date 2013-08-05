FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to decide soon on whether to attend Moscow summit
#Politics
August 5, 2013 / 6:42 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to decide soon on whether to attend Moscow summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will have an announcement in coming days about whether President Barack Obama will attend a summit in Moscow this fall, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.

“We are continuing to evaluate the utility of a summit,” Carney told reporters at a briefing. “You can expect that we’ll have a decision to announce in coming days about that specific issue.”

The United States was disappointed that Russia gave a temporary visa to fugitive former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. Obama is scheduled to attend a conference of the Group of 20 major world economies in Russia in the fall and was contemplating a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech

