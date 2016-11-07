Ohio man arrested on charge of trying to provide support to Islamic State

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Ohio man was arrested on Monday on charges of trying to provide material support to Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Aaron Travis Daniels, 20, of Columbus, was arrested as he tried to leave the city, planning to make his way to Libya to join Islamic State, the department said in a statement.

A criminal complaint against him said Daniels sent $250 in January 2016 to an Islamic State operative and had communicated his commitment to violent overseas jihad, it said.

Daniels' federal public defender could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Justice Department said Daniels had set up social media and email accounts and told an undercover FBI agent he wanted to travel to Libya through Trinidad.

The case will now go to a federal grand jury, which will have 30 days to decide if Daniels should be indicted, the department said. If he is ultimately charged and convicted, Daniels could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Daniels was the latest in a string of people arrested in the United States over the past two years over accusations they planned to join or help Islamic State militants, who control swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria.