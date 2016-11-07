Hate speech seeps into U.S. mainstream amid bitter campaign
(Note: paragraph 2 contains language that may offend some readers)
WASHINGTON An Ohio man was arrested on Monday on charges of trying to provide material support to Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Aaron Travis Daniels, also known as Harun Muhammad and Abu Yusef, 20, of Columbus, was arrested as he tried to leave Columbus with an alleged eventual destination of Libya to join Islamic State, the department said in a statement. A criminal complaint against him says Daniels sent $250 in January 2016 to an Islamic State operative and had communicated his commitment to violent overseas jihad, it said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)
NEW YORK A woman shoved an unsuspecting traveler off a New York City subway platform into the path of an approaching train on Monday afternoon, killing the victim instantly as bystanders watched in horror, police said.
Blunt-spoken Janet Reno, who served eight years as the first woman U.S. attorney general and authorized the deadly 1993 raid on the Branch Davidian cult compound in Texas just weeks into the job, died on Monday at age 78.