FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oregon man charged with assisting in deadly suicide bombing in Pakistan
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 5, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Oregon man charged with assisting in deadly suicide bombing in Pakistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTLAND, Oregon (Reuters) - An Oregon man has been arrested on charges he conspired to give material support to terrorists by assisting in a 2009 suicide bomb attack in Lahore, Pakistan, that killed people and injured 300 others, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Reaz Qadir Khan, 48, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was indicted on a single count of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance on Tuesday, following his arrest Tuesday morning, Khan’s lawyer said.

Reporting by Teresa Carson; Editing by Steve Gorman and Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.