Oregon man charged with assisting in deadly suicide bombing in Pakistan

PORTLAND, Oregon (Reuters) - An Oregon man has been arrested on charges he conspired to give material support to terrorists by assisting in a 2009 suicide bomb attack in Lahore, Pakistan, that killed people and injured 300 others, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Reaz Qadir Khan, 48, a naturalized U.S. citizen, was indicted on a single count of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance on Tuesday, following his arrest Tuesday morning, Khan’s lawyer said.