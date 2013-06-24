FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snowden receives refugee document of passage from Ecuador
#Top News
June 24, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Snowden receives refugee document of passage from Ecuador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said on Monday that fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden had received refugee papers from the Ecuador government to secure him safe passage as he fled Hong Kong over the weekend.

“In relation to Hong Kong, Mr Snowden was supplied with a refugee document of passage by the Ecuadorean government,” Assange told reporters from inside the Ecuador embassy in London where he has been himself hiding from arrest for more than a year.

Such papers did not necessarily mean that Snowden would be granted asylum in Ecuador, Assange said.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Costas Pitas Writing by Maria Golovnina

