Device was to be used by suicide bomber on aircraft: U.S. official
May 8, 2012 / 12:45 PM / in 5 years

Device was to be used by suicide bomber on aircraft: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, which operates out of Yemen, is believed to have produced the explosive device that was to be used by a suicide bomber on an aircraft in plot that was foiled, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.

Separately, the Department of Homeland Security said there was no active plot against the United States at this time. “We have no specific, credible information regarding an active terrorist plot against the U.S. at this time,” DHS spokesman Matt Chandler said.

Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Jackie Frank

