a year ago
U.S. Transit policeman charged with trying to help Islamic State: Washington Post
#U.S.
August 3, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

U.S. Transit policeman charged with trying to help Islamic State: Washington Post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Washington-area transit police officer has been arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to Islamic State, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Nicholas Young, 36, of Fairfax, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday morning at police headquarters, the newspaper said. An indictment filed in federal court said Young sent a law enforcement source codes for mobile messaging cards that Young believed would be used by Islamic State fighters to communicate.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

