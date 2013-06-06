FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican lawmaker says phone record program stopped attack
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2013 / 5:20 PM / in 4 years

Republican lawmaker says phone record program stopped attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers speaks at the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit in Washington May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A government program that included the collection of telephone records thwarted at least one “significant” terrorist attack in the United States, the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Thursday.

“Within the last few years, this program was used to stop a terrorist attack in the United States. We know that,” Representative Mike Rogers, a Michigan Republican, told a news conference.

“It was a significant case that happened within the last few years,” he said. Rogers declined to provide details, but said lawmakers were trying to get enough information about the thwarted attack declassified to share the information with the public.

Rogers also stressed that the telephone records program was legal, authorized by Congress and supervised by a court.

“Nothing happens here without the court approval,” he said, rejecting the “notion that this is some kind of intrusive, sweeping program.”

Britain’s Guardian newspaper published on Wednesday a secret court order related to the collection of records of millions of customers of Verizon Communications. The Obama administration has defended the collection as part of U.S. counter terrorism efforts to protect Americans from attacks.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.