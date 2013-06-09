Ex-CIA worker source for Washington Post NSA surveillance story

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A 29-year-old former undercover CIA employee was the main source for last week’s Washington Post stories on National Security Agency surveillance programs, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

The Washington Post said that Edward Snowden has identified himself as the source on the secret program. Snowden has also identified himself as the source for the Guardian newspaper’s stories on the government surveillance.

The Washington Post quoted Snowden saying that “it’s important to send a message to government that people will not be intimidated.”