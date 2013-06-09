FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-CIA worker source for Washington Post NSA surveillance story
#Politics
June 9, 2013 / 8:25 PM / in 4 years

Ex-CIA worker source for Washington Post NSA surveillance story

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A 29-year-old former undercover CIA employee was the main source for last week’s Washington Post stories on National Security Agency surveillance programs, the newspaper reported on Sunday.

The Washington Post said that Edward Snowden has identified himself as the source on the secret program. Snowden has also identified himself as the source for the Guardian newspaper’s stories on the government surveillance.

The Washington Post quoted Snowden saying that “it’s important to send a message to government that people will not be intimidated.”

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

