House intelligence chairman says U.S. must get Snowden back

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden’s reported choice to fly to Cuba and Venezuela undermines his whistleblower claims, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers said on Sunday.

”Everyone of those nations is hostile to the United States, the Michigan Republican said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” news talk show.

The U.S. government must exhaust all legal options to get Snowden back to the United States, Rogers said.

“When you think about what he says he wants and what his actions are, it defies logic,” said Rogers, who repeated his assertion that Snowden’s leaks of secret government surveillance programs had damaged U.S. national security.