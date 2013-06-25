FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow airport source confirms Snowden arrived on Sunday
#World News
June 25, 2013 / 9:34 AM / 4 years ago

Moscow airport source confirms Snowden arrived on Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Airport workers stand near the cargo hold of the Aeroflot aircraft for the SU150 Moscow-Havana flight at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden arrived in Moscow from Hong Kong on Sunday afternoon and was due to depart for Havana the following day, but did not use the ticket, a Moscow airport source said on Tuesday.

The source said he was travelling with Sarah Harrison. Harrison is a British legal researcher working for the anti-secrecy group, WikiLeaks.

“She (Harrison) came together with Edward Snowden from Hong-Kong on June 23 around 5 p.m.,” the source said. “He had a ticket to go to Havana on the 24th, but he did not use it. She also had one, but she didn’t use it either.”

Reporting by Thomas Grove,; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
