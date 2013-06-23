FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Snowden has ticket to Cuba, may go to Venezuela: Russian reports
#World News
June 23, 2013 / 9:48 AM / 4 years ago

Snowden has ticket to Cuba, may go to Venezuela: Russian reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden is booked on a flight from Moscow to Cuba on Monday, Russian news agencies Interfax and Itar-Tass cited sources at Russian airline Aeroflot as saying on Sunday.

Itar-Tass cited its source as saying Snowden would fly from Havana to the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it was looking into the situation and confirmed Snowden may be planning to travel through Moscow as a transit passenger en route to another destination.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams

