Schumer says Putin likely approved Snowden flight
June 23, 2013 / 1:43 PM / in 4 years

Schumer says Putin likely approved Snowden flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Charles Schumer charged on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin likely knew and approved of fugitive Edward Snowden’s flight from Hong Kong to Russia and that it will likely hurt U.S.-Russian relations.

“Putin always seems almost eager to stick a finger in the eye of the United States - whether it is Syria, Iran and now of course with Snowden,” Schumer told CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that China may have been involved as well. “Allies are suppose to treat each other in decent ways.”

Reporting by Thomas Ferraro; editing by Jackie Frank

