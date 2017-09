Factbox: Airports where U.S. travelers can get expedited screening

(Reuters) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to expand its expedited passenger screening program to 60 more U.S. airports this year, allowing tens of millions of travelers to keep their shoes and belts on at airport security checkpoints.

The following is a list of airports that will offer TSA PreCheck by year-end (those marked with an asterisk (*) currently offer PreCheck. Once new locations are active they will be listed on the Tsa.gov website):

Alabama:

- Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

Alaska:

- Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport*

Arizona:

- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport*

- Tucson International Airport

Arkansas:

- Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (Little Rock)

California:

- Bob Hope Airport (Burbank)

- Fresno Yosemite International Airport

- John Wayne Airport (Orange County)*

- Long Beach Airport

- Los Angeles International Airport*

- Oakland International Airport

- Ontario International Airport

- Sacramento International Airport

- San Diego International Airport

- San Francisco International Airport*

- San Jose International Airport

Colorado:

- Colorado Springs Airport

- Denver International Airport*

Connecticut:

- Bradley International Airport (Hartford)

Florida:

- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport*

- Jacksonville International Airport

- Miami International Airport*

- Orlando International Airport*

- Palm Beach International Airport (West Palm Beach)

- Pensacola International Airport

- Southwest Florida International Airport (Fort Myers)

- Tampa International Airport*

Georgia:

- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport*

- Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Guam:

- Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport (Hagåtña)

Hawaii:

- Honolulu International Airport*

- Kahului Airport

- Kona International Airport

- Lihue Airport

Idaho:

- Boise Airport

Illinois:

- Chicago Midway International Airport

- Chicago O‘Hare International Airport*

Indiana:

- Indianapolis International Airport*

Iowa:

- Des Moines International Airport

Kansas:

- Wichita Mid-Continent Airport

Kentucky:

- Louisville International Airport

Louisiana:

- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Maine:

- Portland International Jetport

Maryland:

- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport*

Massachusetts:

- Boston Logan International Airport*

Michigan:

- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport*

- Gerald R. Ford International Airport (Grand Rapids)

Minnesota:

- Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport*

Missouri:

- Kansas City International Airport

- Lambert-St. Louis International Airport*

Nebraska:

- Eppley Airfield (Omaha)

Nevada:

- McCarran International Airport (Las Vegas)*

- Reno-Tahoe International Airport

New Hampshire:

- Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

New Jersey:

- Newark Liberty International Airport*

New Mexico:

- Albuquerque International Sunport

New York:

- Albany International Airport

- Buffalo Niagara International Airport

- Greater Rochester International Airport

- John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York City)*

- LaGuardia Airport (New York City)*

- Syracuse Hancock International Airport

- Westchester County Airport

North Carolina:

- Charlotte-Douglas International Airport*

- Piedmont Triad International Airport (Greensboro)

- Raleigh-Durham International Airport*

Ohio:

- Akron-Canton Airport

- Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport*

- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport*

- Dayton International Airport

- Port Columbus International Airport

Oklahoma:

- Tulsa International Airport

- Will Rogers World Airport (Oklahoma City)

Oregon:

- Portland International Airport*

Pennsylvania:

- Philadelphia International Airport*

- Pittsburgh International Airport*

Puerto Rico:

- Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (San Juan)*

Rhode Island:

- T. F. Green Airport (Providence)

South Carolina:

- Charleston International Airport

- Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport

- Myrtle Beach International Airport

Tennessee:

- McGhee Tyson Airport (Knoxville)

- Memphis International Airport*

- Nashville International Airport*

Texas:

- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport*

- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport*

- Dallas Love Field

- El Paso International Airport

- George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston)*

- San Antonio International Airport

- William P. Hobby Airport (Houston)

Utah:

- Salt Lake City International Airport*

Virginia:

- Norfolk International Airport

- Richmond International Airport

- Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport*

- Washington Dulles International Airport*

Washington:

- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport*

- Spokane International Airport

Wisconsin:

- Dane County Regional Airport (Madison)

- General Mitchell International Airport (Milwaukee)

SOURCE: Transportation Security Administration