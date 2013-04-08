Second man gets 17 years for Seattle military attack plot

SEATTLE (Reuters) - A second man who pleaded guilty to planning to attack a military recruitment facility in Seattle and murder U.S. servicemen in 2011 was sentenced to 17 years in prison on Monday.

Walli Mujahidh, 34, was one of two men who had planned to storm the Military Entrance Processing Station south of downtown Seattle with machine guns and grenades in retaliation for U.S. military actions in Afghanistan. Enlistees are screened and processed at the station.

The other conspirator Abu Khalid Abdul-Latif, also known as Joseph Anthony Davis, was sentenced to 18 years in prison last month.

The pair, both U.S. citizens, were arrested in June 2011 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder officers and agents of the United States and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction. Grenades are treated as weapons of mass destruction under U.S. federal law.

In his plea agreement, Mujahidh admitted that he had agreed to carry out the planned attack and that he had traveled to Seattle from Los Angeles to take part in it.

The plot came to light after a person who had known Abdul-Latif for several years and had been asked to supply weapons for the planned attack went to police instead and became a paid undercover informant, according to court documents.

In a “sting” operation, high-powered assault rifles that had been rendered inoperable by law enforcement agents were brought by the informant to the two suspects, who were arrested when they took possession of the guns, according to prosecutors.