Police investigate report of shots near U.S. spy agency headquarters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired on Tuesday near the National Security Agency headquarters in Maryland and damage to an NSA building, a U.S. Park Police spokeswoman said.

Shots were reported near an exit along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway leading to Fort Meade, site of the spy agency, spokeswoman Sergeant Lelani Woods said.

Officers found damage to an NSA building “and they are investigating if it is damage from shots fired,” Woods said.

Park Police officers and the NSA were trying to gather more information, she said. There were no reports of injuries.