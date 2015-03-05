Man who fired at U.S. spy agency headquarters heard voices: police

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Maryland man accused of firing at the National Security Agency headquarters and four other shootings has said he was hearing voices when he opened fire, according to charging documents.

The suspect, Hong Young, 35, of Beltsville, Maryland, told officers when he was arrested late on Tuesday that the voices made him carry out the shootings, according to charging documents provided by Anne Arundel County police on Thursday.

Young admitted to police that he opened fire on the NSA headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, on Tuesday, striking a building, police said. No injuries were reported.

Young also admitted his involvement in four other shooting incidents in Washington’s Maryland suburbs since Feb. 24. They include a man being grazed by a bullet while driving and shots fired at a truck traveling on a highway on Tuesday, slightly wounding two people.

Young faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault, firearms violations and reckless endangerment, according to police. He is being held without bond.

Prince George’s County Police said on Wednesday they had recovered 10 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from Hong’s home. All the weapons were legally owned, police said in a statement on Twitter.

In October 2002, “Beltway snipers” John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo terrorized Washington-area residents in a three-week killing spree. Ten people were killed and three seriously injured in Washington, Virginia and Maryland.

They were convicted of the killings in 2003 and Malvo, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, was sentenced to life in prison. Muhammad, a Gulf War veteran, was executed by lethal injection in Virginia in 2009.