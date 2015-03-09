Suspect in NSA shooting incident denied bail in Maryland

Hong Young, 35, of Beltsville, Maryland is pictured in this undated handout booking photo provided by Anne Arundel County Police Department. Young, who admitted to police he opened fire on the National Security Agency's headquarters and said he was involved in four other area shootings, was denied bail on March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Anne Arundel County Police Department/Handout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Maryland man who admitted to police he opened fire on the National Security Agency’s headquarters and said he was involved in four other area shootings was denied bail on Monday.

Anne Arundel County District Court Judge Shaem Spencer denied bail to suspect Hong Young, 35, of Beltsville, Maryland, who appeared via video, because he was a flight risk and a threat to himself and the public, said Heather Stone, spokeswoman for state’s attorney Wes Adams.

Young was also ordered to surrender all firearms and his passport, Stone said.

Young told officers when he was arrested on March 3 that voices made him carry out the shootings, according to charging documents provided by Anne Arundel County police.

Young faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault, firearms violations and reckless endangerment, according to police.

Young admitted to police that he opened fire on the National Security Agency headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland, on March 3, striking a building at the spy agency, police said.

Young also admitted his involvement in four other shooting incidents in Washington’s Maryland suburbs since Feb. 24. They include a man being grazed by a bullet while driving and shots fired at a truck traveling on a highway on Tuesday, slightly wounding two people.

Police said last week said they had recovered 10 legally owned firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from Young’s home.

Police also discovered a backpack, passport and energy bars, Stone said.