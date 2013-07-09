Snowden has not yet accepted asylum in Venezuela: WikiLeaks

Protesters supporting Edward Snowden, a contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), hold a photo of Snowden during a demonstration outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden has not yet formally accepted asylum in Venezuela, the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks said on Tuesday after a Russian lawmaker posted a statement to that effect on Twitter and then deleted it.

WikiLeaks, on its own Twitter feed, said that states involved in a decision on an asylum destination for Snowden, who is believed to be holed up at a Moscow airport, “will make the announcement if and when the appropriate time comes”.