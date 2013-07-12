FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Snowden seeks temporary asylum in Russia: Twitter post
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 12, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

Snowden seeks temporary asylum in Russia: Twitter post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former intelligence agency contractor Edward Snowden (C) and Sarah Harrison (L) of WikiLeaks speak to human rights representatives in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Human Rights Watch/Handout

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seeking temporary asylum in Russia and plans to go to Latin America eventually, an organization endorsed by anti-secrecy group Wikileaks said on Twitter on Friday.

Wikileaks Press posted the tweet as Snowden met human rights activists at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and cited a representative of Human Rights watch who attended the meeting.

Separately, a Russian official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed Snowden would apply for asylum in Russia.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Thomas Grove

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.