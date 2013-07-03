FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia's Morales says awaits Spanish OK to fly home
#World News
July 3, 2013

Bolivia's Morales says awaits Spanish OK to fly home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Wednesday he was awaiting Spanish permission to fly home through its airspace after he refused Madrid’s request to inspect his plane following its diversion to Vienna.

France and Portugal abruptly canceled air permits for Morales’ plane en route from Moscow on Tuesday, apparently due to fears fugitive ex-U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden could be on board. Bolivian and Austrian officials denied this.

“At the moment we are waiting for permission from the Spanish government to continue our flight,” Morales told reporters at Vienna airport. He said officials from the Spanish embassy had wanted to inspect the plane there but he refused.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Heinrich

