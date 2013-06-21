FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. files charges against former NSA contractor Snowden
#U.S.
June 21, 2013 / 11:58 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. files charges against former NSA contractor Snowden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People attend a support rally for Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), in New York June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States filed charges against Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor who revealed surveillance programs to media outlets, in a sealed criminal complaint dated June 14, according to a court document made public on Friday.

Snowden was charged with theft of government property, unauthorized communication of national defense information and willful communication of classified communications intelligence information to an unauthorized person, the document said.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
