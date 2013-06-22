U.S. files charges against former NSA contractor Snowden

People attend a support rally for Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), in New York June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States filed charges against Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor who revealed surveillance programs to media outlets, in a sealed criminal complaint dated June 14, according to a court document made public on Friday.

Snowden was charged with theft of government property, unauthorized communication of national defense information and willful communication of classified communications intelligence information to an unauthorized person, the document said.

The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.