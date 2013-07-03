FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivian president's plane takes off from Vienna airport
#World News
July 3, 2013

Bolivian president's plane takes off from Vienna airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales’ government plane took off from Vienna on Wednesday after an unscheduled overnight stop, an airport spokesman said without giving more details.

The plane was forced to land in Austria after France and Portugal abruptly canceled air permits for it while en route from Moscow on Tuesday, apparently due to fears fugitive ex-U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden could be on board.

Bolivian and Austrian officials denied this.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by Michael Shields, editing by Mark Heinrich

