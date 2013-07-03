FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivian presidential plane lands at Canary Islands airport
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

Bolivian presidential plane lands at Canary Islands airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales’ plane arrived at Spain’s Canary Islands at around 10:30 a.m. EDT for a refueling stop on its way back to Bolivia, an airport source said on Wednesday.

The plane was earlier forced to land in Austria after France and Portugal abruptly canceled air permits while it was en route from Moscow, apparently due to fears fugitive ex-U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden could be on board.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Clare Kane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
