November 25, 2016 / 4:08 PM / 9 months ago

Norway's supreme court rejects Edward Snowden extradition lawsuit

Edward Snowden speaks via video link during a conference at University of Buenos Aires Law School, Argentina, November 14, 2016.Marcos Brindicci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's supreme court has rejected a lawsuit from fugitive former U.S. spy contractor Edward Snowden against the Norwegian government, upholding the verdict of two lower courts, it said on Friday.

Snowden's law firm said in April he would take the state to court to secure free passage to the Nordic country to receive a free speech award. Both the Oslo District Court and an appeals court have since dismissed the case.

The Norwegian justice ministry could not be compelled to issue an advance decision on whether or not to extradite Snowden to the United States if he were to come to Norway, the supreme court said.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

