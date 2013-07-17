FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian lawyer expects Snowden to leave airport limbo soon
#World News
July 17, 2013 / 10:19 AM / in 4 years

Russian lawyer expects Snowden to leave airport limbo soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of Terminal F at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden could leave Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport within a week, a Russian lawyer said on Wednesday.

Anatoly Kucherena, who is helping Snowden with his request for temporary asylum in Russia, told Reuters he believed the American would be able to leave the transit zone at Sheremetyevo, which Moscow considers neutral territory, and indicated he expected him to stay in Russia for the time being.

Reporting by Anastasia Gorelova; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Timothy Heritage

