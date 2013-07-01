FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Edward Snowden breaks silence to threaten new U.S. disclosures
July 1, 2013 / 8:56 PM / in 4 years

Edward Snowden breaks silence to threaten new U.S. disclosures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden has broken his silence for the first time since he fled to Moscow eight days ago to say he remains free to make new disclosures about U.S. spying activity.

In a letter to Ecuador seen by Reuters, Snowden said the United States was illegally persecuting him for revealing its electronic surveillance program, PRISM. He also thanked Ecuador for helping him get to Russia and for examining his asylum request.

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin Liffey

