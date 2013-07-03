FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivian president set to head home soon after diverted: Austria
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 8:03 AM / in 4 years

Bolivian president set to head home soon after diverted: Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales is set to head home soon after his plane had to make an unplanned stopover in Vienna, Austrian President Heinz Fischer said on Wednesday.

France and Portugal abruptly canceled air permits for Morales’ plane en route from Moscow on Tuesday, apparently amid fears former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden could be on board. Bolivian and Austrian officials denied this.

“The flight route is normal, as far as I am informed. Spain’s airspace is also open for him. (Morales) will resume his trip shortly,” Fischer told reporters at Vienna’s airport.

Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams

