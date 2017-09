NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, an analyst with a U.S. defence contractor, is seen in this still image taken from video during an interview by The Guardian in his hotel room in Hong Kong June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of The Guardian/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Fugitive former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden has left Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, an airport representative said on Thursday.

The representative told Reuters that Snowden had crossed into Russia after spending more than month in the airport’s transit zone.