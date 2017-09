Nicaragua says would grant Snowden asylum if circumstances permit

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the presentation of credentials from Mexico's Ambassador to Nicaragua Juan Rodrigo Labardini at the La Casa de los Pueblos in Managua February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega said on Friday that he had received an asylum request from U.S. fugitive Edward Snowden and could accept the bid “if circumstances permit.”