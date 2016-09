Edward Snowden speaks via video link during the Athens Democracy Forum, organised by the New York Times, at the National Library in Athens, Greece, September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

OSLO A Norwegian appeals court has rejected a lawsuit from former U.S. spy contractor Edward Snowden against the Norwegian government, upholding the verdict of a lower court, it said on Wednesday.

Snowden's law firm said in April he would take the state to court to secure free passage to the Nordic country, but the Oslo District Court dismissed the case in June.

