White House says Snowden should return to U.S. for trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who applied for temporary asylum in Russia on Tuesday, should be expelled and returned to the United States to face trial on espionage charges.
“He is not a human rights activist, he is not a dissident. He is accused of leaking classified information,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said of Snowden.
Snowden applied for temporary asylum in Russia on Tuesday after spending three weeks in limbo at a Moscow airport
Reporting by Deborah Charles and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler