White House says Snowden should return to U.S. for trial

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, an analyst with a U.S. defence contractor, is seen in this still image taken from video during an interview by The Guardian in his hotel room in Hong Kong June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of The Guardian/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who applied for temporary asylum in Russia on Tuesday, should be expelled and returned to the United States to face trial on espionage charges.

“He is not a human rights activist, he is not a dissident. He is accused of leaking classified information,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said of Snowden.

Snowden applied for temporary asylum in Russia on Tuesday after spending three weeks in limbo at a Moscow airport