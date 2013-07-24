FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. seeking clarification from Russia on Snowden's status
July 24, 2013 / 3:35 PM / in 4 years

U.S. seeking clarification from Russia on Snowden's status

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden is seen in this still image taken from video during an interview by The Guardian in his hotel room in Hong Kong June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of The Guardian/Handout via Reuters

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States is seeking clarification from Russian authorities about any changes to the status of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday.

Carney, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said the U.S. position remained that Snowden should be returned to the United States to face espionage charges.

A lawyer assisting Snowden in his request for temporary asylum said on Wednesday the 30-year-old was not planning to leave Russia for now.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Vicki Allen

