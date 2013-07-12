U.N. rights chief warns on undue surveillance in Snowden case

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay made her first comment on the Edward Snowden case on Friday, saying people needed to be sure their communications were not being unduly scrutinized and calling on all countries to respect the right to seek asylum.

“While concerns about national security and criminal activity may justify the exceptional and narrowly-tailored use of surveillance programs, surveillance without adequate safeguards to protect the right to privacy actually risk impacting negatively on the enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” she said.