U.S. fugitive Snowden has no plans to leave Russia soon: lawyer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden has no plans to leave Russia soon and does not rule out eventually applying for citizenship, a lawyer helping the American with his bid for temporary asylum in Russia said on Wednesday.
Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said Snowden believed it would be unsafe to try to travel to Latin America soon because of U.S. efforts to return him to the United States to face espionage charges.
