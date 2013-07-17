FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fugitive Snowden has no plans to leave Russia soon: lawyer
July 17, 2013 / 11:20 AM / in 4 years

U.S. fugitive Snowden has no plans to leave Russia soon: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, an analyst with a U.S. defence contractor, is seen in this still image taken from video during an interview by The Guardian in his hotel room in Hong Kong June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of The Guardian/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden has no plans to leave Russia soon and does not rule out eventually applying for citizenship, a lawyer helping the American with his bid for temporary asylum in Russia said on Wednesday.

Russian lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said Snowden believed it would be unsafe to try to travel to Latin America soon because of U.S. efforts to return him to the United States to face espionage charges.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper

