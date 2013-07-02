FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says won't grant asylum to Snowden
#World News
July 2, 2013 / 7:32 AM / in 4 years

Poland says won't grant asylum to Snowden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has received a document seeking asylum from U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden but its foreign minister said on Tuesday he would not recommend granting the request.

“We received a document that does not meet the requirements for a formal application for asylum,” Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on his Twitter account. “Even if it did, I will not give a positive recommendation.”

Wikileaks said on its website that Snowden’s legal representative applied for asylum in a number of countries, including Russia, China and France.

Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Christian Lowe

