Poland says won't grant asylum to Snowden

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has received a document seeking asylum from U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden but its foreign minister said on Tuesday he would not recommend granting the request.

“We received a document that does not meet the requirements for a formal application for asylum,” Radoslaw Sikorski wrote on his Twitter account. “Even if it did, I will not give a positive recommendation.”

Wikileaks said on its website that Snowden’s legal representative applied for asylum in a number of countries, including Russia, China and France.