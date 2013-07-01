FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian, U.S. leaders tell security services to end Snowden standoff: RIA
#U.S.
July 1, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 4 years

Russian, U.S. leaders tell security services to end Snowden standoff: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Protesters supporting Edward Snowden, a contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), hold a photo of Snowden during a demonstration outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian and U.S. presidents have told their security services to resolve the standoff over former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted a Russian official as saying on Monday.

RIA cited Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisory Security Council, as saying it would not be easy for the FBI and Russia’s FSB to agree over the fate of Snowden, who flew to Moscow from Hong Kong on June 23.

Putin has ignored calls to extradite Snowden to face espionage charges in the United States. Another Russian official, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, said Putin had not discussed the situation with U.S. President Barack Obama.

Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
