Russian lawmaker says Snowden accepts Venezuela asylum offer
July 9, 2013 / 2:43 PM / 4 years ago

Russian lawmaker says Snowden accepts Venezuela asylum offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, an analyst with a U.S. defence contractor, is seen in this still image taken from video during an interview by The Guardian in his hotel room in Hong Kong June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of The Guardian/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday that former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is wanted in the United States on espionage charges, has accepted Venezuela’s offer of asylum.

“Snowden has given his agreement to (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro’s offer of political asylum,” Alexei Pushkov, the pro-Kremlin chairman of the international affairs committee in Russia’s lower parliament house, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
