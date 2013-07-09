Russian lawmaker says Snowden accepts Venezuela asylum offer

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday that former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is wanted in the United States on espionage charges, has accepted Venezuela’s offer of asylum.
“Snowden has given his agreement to (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro’s offer of political asylum,” Alexei Pushkov, the pro-Kremlin chairman of the international affairs committee in Russia’s lower parliament house, said on Twitter.
Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman