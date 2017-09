Anatoly Kucherena, the Russian lawyer assisting former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, speaks to the media at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Fugitive former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden has left for an undisclosed secure location, a Russian lawyer assisting him said on Thursday.

“I have just seen him off. He has left for a secure location,” Anatoly Kucherena told state broadcaster Russia 24. “Security is a very serious matter for him.”