Poland to demand explanation over allegations of U.S. spying

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland, among the staunchest U.S. allies in Europe, said on Tuesday it will demand an explanation from Washington about allegations from ex-intelligence contractor Edward Snowden that U.S. agencies spied on European Union communications.
“We will demand an explanation for NSA (U.S. National Security Agency) actions towards Poland and the EU,” Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a Twitter post.
Reporting by Chris Borowski; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Mark Heinrich