#World News
July 2, 2013 / 12:12 PM / in 4 years

Poland to demand explanation over allegations of U.S. spying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski (2nd L), Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius (R), Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans (3nd L), and Denmark's Minister for European Affairs Nicolai Wammen (L) speak to the media after their meeting with Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in Kiev, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland, among the staunchest U.S. allies in Europe, said on Tuesday it will demand an explanation from Washington about allegations from ex-intelligence contractor Edward Snowden that U.S. agencies spied on European Union communications.

“We will demand an explanation for NSA (U.S. National Security Agency) actions towards Poland and the EU,” Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a Twitter post.

Reporting by Chris Borowski; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
