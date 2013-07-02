Spain says Snowden asylum application not eligible

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain said on Tuesday any application by former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden for political asylum would be invalid since he is not on Spanish soil.

“For an asylum petition to become a petition that the government could study, in other words for it to be legally admissible, it has to be made by a person who is in Spain,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo told reporters in the Spanish parliament.

He said he had no knowledge of any application to Spain.