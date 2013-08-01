FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High-level U.S.-Russia talks now 'up in the air': U.S. official
August 1, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 4 years

High-level U.S.-Russia talks now 'up in the air': U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, an analyst with a U.S. defence contractor, is seen in this still image taken from video during an interview by The Guardian in his hotel room in Hong Kong June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of The Guardian/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - High-level talks scheduled for next week between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and their Russian counterparts are now “up in the air,” a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the White House said President Barack Obama may forego an anticipated Moscow summit this fall following Russia’s decision to grant asylum to fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott

