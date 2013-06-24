FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House expects Russia to look at all options to expel Snowden back to U.S.
#World News
June 24, 2013 / 4:24 AM / 4 years ago

White House expects Russia to look at all options to expel Snowden back to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it expects the Russian government to “look at all options available” to expel former government contractor Edward Snowden back to the United States to face espionage charges.

The White House National Security Council spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said the United States also registered strong objections to authorities in Hong Kong and China through diplomatic channels at the decision to let Snowden flee.

And “noted that such behavior is detrimental to U.S.-Hong Kong and U.S.-China bilateral relations,” Hayden said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Stacey Joyce

