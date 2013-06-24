White House expects Russia to look at all options to expel Snowden back to U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it expects the Russian government to “look at all options available” to expel former government contractor Edward Snowden back to the United States to face espionage charges.

The White House National Security Council spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said the United States also registered strong objections to authorities in Hong Kong and China through diplomatic channels at the decision to let Snowden flee.

And “noted that such behavior is detrimental to U.S.-Hong Kong and U.S.-China bilateral relations,” Hayden said.