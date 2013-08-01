White House says U.S. 'disappointed' in Snowden developments

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, an analyst with a U.S. defence contractor, is seen in this still image taken from video during an interview by The Guardian in his hotel room in Hong Kong June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Glenn Greenwald/Laura Poitras/Courtesy of The Guardian/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is disappointed in Russia’s decision to grant asylum to fugitive former spy agency contractor Edward Snowden and President Barack Obama may forego an anticipated Moscow summit this fall, the White House said on Thursday.

“We see this as an unfortunate development and we are extremely disappointed by it,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

Asked whether Moscow’s granting of a year’s asylum in Russia to Snowden would affect a decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit in September, Carney said, “We are evaluating the utility of the summit.”